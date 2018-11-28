A Lincoln woman and two Prairie Grove men were arrested Thursday, Oct. 22, in connection with kidnapping, aggravated assault and robbery, all felony charges, according to a report from Prairie Grove Police Department and Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Beckey Renae Ralston, 35, of Lincoln, was arrested by Prairie Grove police in connection with aggravated assault. She also is facing kidnapping and felony robbery charges filed by the Sheriff's Office.

Jonathan Ralston, 38, of Lincoln, and Jeffery Golden, 52, of Prairie Grove, were arrested by the Sheriff's Office in connection with kidnapping, aggravated assault and robbery.

According to a probable cause preliminary report from the Sheriff's Office, Prairie Grove police officer Tyler Franks was observing traffic at U.S. Highway 62 and Bob Kidd Lake Road when he saw a white GMC pickup approaching from the west, slam on the brakes and skid across the highway in front of him.

Franks reported that the truck stopped and a male driver, the victim, jumped out of the vehicle yelling, "She has a gun," and asking for help.

Franks identified the woman suspect as Beckey Ralston. He reported he told the victim, a 35-year-old man of Lincoln, to get behind the patrol unit. Franks said he then drew his duty weapon and ordered Ralston to show her hands. She complied and Franks said he placed her in handcuffs.

The report states that Franks found a revolver between the passenger seat and center console. The revolver was cocked and was loaded with six rounds, according to the police report.

The Prairie Grove report states that Ralston admitted to having the victim at gunpoint.

The Sheriff's preliminary report says the investigation shows the victim was kidnapped from an address on South Weddington Blacktop by Becky Ralston, Jonathan Ralston and Golden.

The victim said he was visiting Becky Ralston about some court documents when Golden walked through the front door pointing a sawed-off shotgun at him, and Jonathan Ralston followed with a black pistol.

The victim said one of the men began hitting and choking him. and another held a knife to him. The victim said one of the men gave Beckey Ralston a silver pistol and she pointed it at him and ordered him into his truck.

The victim said he was told to drive his vehicle to a shop on Jim Hall Road while the other two men followed in a white SUV. The victim said that when he saw the Prairie Grove police vehicle, he slammed on the brakes to get the officer's attention for help.

Franks reported that he saw a white SUV following the GMC pickup and that it sped off from the scene.

The Sheriff's Office apprehended the two men on Jim Hall Road and brought them to the Washington County Detention Center to be booked on the three felony charges.

All three were scheduled to be in court Nov. 26.

