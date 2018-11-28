BETHEL GROVE

Community Dinner

Bethel Grove community will have its monthly dinner Friday, Dec. 7, at the community building. James McKinney and the Southern Justice Band will provide music. Dinner is at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m.

LINCOLN

Christmas on the Square

Christmas on the Square will be 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15. The annual community event includes a free Christmas dinner, goodie bags, Santa Claus, pony rides and hay rides. It is sponsored by the city of Lincoln and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce. Dinner is provided by the city and Tyson Foods.

FARMINGTON

Kiwanis Christmas Parade

The 14th annual Farmington Kiwanis Christmas Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, with tree lighting to immediately follow in the grassy area next to Farmington Public Library. Santa Claus will be at the tree lighting for photos and to visit with children. Parade route will be: Folsom Elementary, east on Main Street, Saratoga Way, Cimarron Way and Rheas Mill Road to the junior high building.

FAYETTEVILLE

Historical Society Open House

The Washington County Historical Society will host its Holiday Open House from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at the Headquarters House, 118 E. Dickson St. This will be a drop-in for delicious holiday treats and drinks. The WCHS Bookstore will be open and a book signing will be held. The event is free and open to the public.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Masonic Breakfast

The Masonic Lodge will have a pancake breakfast, 6-10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 1 at the Lodge on Mock Street. The breakfast will include pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy. Donations are accepted. Proceeds go to scholarships for Prairie Grove and Farmington high seniors.

Christmas Parade

The city's second Christmas Parade, hosted by 2nd Saturday Trades Day, will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8. The parade starts at Rieff Park, goes to Mock, Cleveland, Tippman, Buchanan (or Main Street) and concludes in front of Fat Rolls on Mock Street. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be at Fat Rolls for photos and to visit with children after the parade.

