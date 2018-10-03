Construction Continues On Hunter Street Bridge
Wednesday, October 3, 2018
FARMINGTON -- The city's plan to replace North Hunter Street bridge is 35 days behind schedule because of weather and because of an unexpected water line, according to David Gilbert with Plymouth Engineering in Lowell.
