B r r r and Quack quack, our recent days of unpredictable weather. After 80 and 90 degrees, it is suddenly "shivery" time; and the welcome all-day, steady drizzle, "duck weather," no spotty showers to suddenly quit with the sun drying it up. Every drop soaked in, so much to be thankful for. Even with the dry spells, though, grass kept growing, proved by the piles of grass raked after mowing the lawn, as well as the fact that the cattle were laying down half the time, contentedly chewing their cuds, no hunger there.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.