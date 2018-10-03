Families Enjoy Fall Festival
Wednesday, October 3, 2018
FARMINGTON -- The first Farmington Fall Festival, sponsored by the city's Economic Development Committee, was a success as a steady stream of families showed up during the day to participate in several activities.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.