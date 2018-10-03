Planners OK Request To Rezone Pasture Land
Wednesday, October 3, 2018
FARMINGTON -- Farmington Planning Commission gave preliminary approval last week to rezone 34.22 acres along Highway 170 from agriculture A-1 to an R-1 zoning designation, single-family residential.
