Tigers Make Smokescreen Backfire On Gravette
KICKOFF RETURN IGNITES PRAIRIE GROVE 42-0 ROUT
Wednesday, October 3, 2018
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Laying down a smokescreen might conceal ships at sea, but proved harmful to Gravette's kickoff coverage as Prairie Grove made them bite the bullet.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.