Tigers Make Smokescreen Backfire On Gravette

KICKOFF RETURN IGNITES PRAIRIE GROVE 42-0 ROUT

By Michael Eckels and Mark Humphrey

Wednesday, October 3, 2018

RANDY MOLL NWA NEWSPAPERS Prairie Grove senior Jacob Watson took a lateral from Jackson Sorters and returned the opening kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown to begin the Tigers' 42-0 rout of Gravette Friday. Prairie Grove had three scoring plays of better than 85 yards during the contest.
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Laying down a smokescreen might conceal ships at sea, but proved harmful to Gravette's kickoff coverage as Prairie Grove made them bite the bullet.

