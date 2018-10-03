Upset Bid Unsuccesful
Wednesday, October 3, 2018
Pea Ridge was ripe for an upset, but Lincoln failed to contain the quarterback on fourth-and-two allowing the Blackhawks to overcome Wolf dominance in the first quarter.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.