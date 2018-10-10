A Slice Of Apple Pie
LINCOLN SHINES IN 43RD APPLE FESTIVAL
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
LINCOLN -- Floats in cheerful autumn colors included lots of hay bales for youngsters and adults to sit on...cheer teams rallied atop fire trucks...antique cars tooled slowly along... veterans smiled and waved from their wagon... high school and rodeo royalty were carried on wheels or hooves... politicians running for election or re-election adorned convertibles... the Lincoln High School marching band strutted its stuff... and a brigade of tractors and horse riders rumbled and clattered along.
