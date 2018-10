MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington attendants: football bearer Hudson Pense, son of Jason and Sarah Pense; and crown bearer Adalyn Busch, daughter of Kaylyn Busch and Jeffrey Busch; escorted by senior Jarek Braslavsky (left), son of Timothy and Sherry Braslavsky; and Chuck Carlson, son of Charles and Essie Carlson.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington celebrated Homecoming Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.