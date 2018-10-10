Clarification
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
A story in the Oct. 3 edition of the Washington County Enterprise-Leader did not accurately represent comments made by Casey Copeland, Libertarian candidate running for Arkansas House District 80. During a forum sponsored by Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce, none of the candidates were asked questions about individual freedoms for women.
