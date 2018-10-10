Farmngton Homecoming Game Goes Awry 28-14

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington seniors: tailback Reid Turner (left) and fullback Rhett Rominger celebrate Rominger's 1-yard touchdown plunge. The Cardinals were defeated, 28-14, in their Homecoming game by Greenbrier on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.

FARMINGTON -- A nasty 42-point swing occurred late in the third period continuing into the fourth with the Cardinals losing fumbles twice and then throwing an interception.