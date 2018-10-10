Incumbent, Challenger Vie For Farmington Seat
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Editor's note: The Enterprise-Leader will run articles on municipal candidates and municipal issues for the next month leading up to the Nov. 6 general election.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.