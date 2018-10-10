Lincoln Council To Consider Sign Ordinance
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
LINCOLN -- Lincoln Planning Commission last week forwarded a new sign ordinance to be considered by Lincoln City Council at its Oct. 16 meeting.
