Lincoln Takes Football To Another Level

WOLVES WIN HOMECOMING 41-7

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, October 10, 2018

Print item

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln senior Sterling Morphis makes a leaping interception of a pass intended for Berryville's Ethan Gregory (No. 9) while Morphis' teammate Blake Arnold (No. 22) tries to avoid dislodging the ball. Morphis hung on and returned the pick 42 yards to set up a Wolf touchdown during Lincoln's 41-7 Homecoming victory over the Bobcats on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Zoom

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln senior Sterling Morphis makes a leaping interception of a pass intended for Berryville's Ethan Gregory (No. 9) while Morphis' teammate Blake Arnold (No. 22) tries to avoid dislodging the ball. Morphis hung on and returned the pick 42 yards to set up a Wolf touchdown during Lincoln's 41-7 Homecoming victory over the Bobcats on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.

LINCOLN -- Defending a double-pass on the first play from scrimmage turned into a double-edged sword Berryville found itself dealing with throughout Lincoln's 41-7 Homecoming triumph Friday.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.