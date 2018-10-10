Lincoln Takes Football To Another Level

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln senior Sterling Morphis makes a leaping interception of a pass intended for Berryville's Ethan Gregory (No. 9) while Morphis' teammate Blake Arnold (No. 22) tries to avoid dislodging the ball. Morphis hung on and returned the pick 42 yards to set up a Wolf touchdown during Lincoln's 41-7 Homecoming victory over the Bobcats on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.