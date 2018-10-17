Blackhawks, Rain, Damper Homecoming

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove senior quarterback Ethan Guenther drops back to pass in the first quarter against Pea Ridge. The Tigers sustained a 38-29 Homecoming loss Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, to drop to 2-2 in league play.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Fourth quarter statistics were telling, Prairie Grove rushed 9 times for 3 yards while Pea Ridge ran 14 times for 72 yards in Friday's 38-29 Tiger Homecoming loss.

