Candidates Seek Prairie Grove Council Seat
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Two long-time Prairie Grove residents, the incumbent and a challenger, are seeking the Ward 3, Position 1 seat on Prairie Grove City Council for the next four years.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.