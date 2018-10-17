Election Pie Auction Planned
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
LINCOLN -- Lincoln Senior Center will sponsor a pie auction at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, as a way for the public to get to know candidates in the area who are running for office.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.