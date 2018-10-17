Farmington Council Rezones Pasture Land To Residential
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
FARMINGTON -- Farmington City Council last week voted 7-1 to rezone 34 acres between Highway 170 and the Valley View golf course from agricultural to R-1, single-family residential.
