Lincoln Girls Go Down 3-1 At West Fork

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln senior Jessica Goldman pounds a hit against West Fork senior Cambree Cruikshank. The Lady Wolves were defeated in four sets (25-20, 25-16, 21-25, 25-15) in the final match of the regular season on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.

WEST FORK -- The Lincoln girls felt confident going into Thursday's regular season finale at West Fork, but the home team had other ideas handing the Lady Wolves a 3-1 loss.