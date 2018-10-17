Lincoln Girls Go Down 3-1 At West Fork
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
WEST FORK -- The Lincoln girls felt confident going into Thursday's regular season finale at West Fork, but the home team had other ideas handing the Lady Wolves a 3-1 loss.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.