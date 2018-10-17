Lincoln Runs Record To 6-1
WOLVES PREPARE FOR SHILOH
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
LINCOLN -- A 44-point explosion in the first half highlighted by 30 in the second quarter sparked Lincoln's 50-0 whitewash of Green Forest Friday.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.