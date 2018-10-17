Lincoln Runs Record To 6-1

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln senior Christian Crittenden scores on a 6-yard run during the Wolves' Homecoming football game versus Berryville on Oct. 5, 2018, at Wolfpack Stadium. The Wolves' senior high football team blanked Green Forest, 50-0, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Lincoln is now 6-1 overall and in the thick of the 4A-1 Conference race.

LINCOLN -- A 44-point explosion in the first half highlighted by 30 in the second quarter sparked Lincoln's 50-0 whitewash of Green Forest Friday.