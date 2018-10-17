Vilonia Edges Cardinals 28-25
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
FARMINGTON -- Draven Smith ran for two touchdowns, while Jordan Britton hit Reed Sadler with a pair of touchdown passes as Vilonia edged Farmington in 5A-West Conference action at Vilonia.
