Cardinal Defense Keys Rout Of Huntsville

MICHEAL ECKELS NWA NEWSPAPERS Farmington senior Tony Mayo, shown carrying the football against Gravette, scored on a 35-yard interception runback in Friday's 48-7 rout of Huntsville.

FARMINGTON -- The Cardinal defense dominated play, limiting Huntsville to 57 rushing yards (21 on one play) and intercepting three passes during Friday's runaway 48-7 road win.