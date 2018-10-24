Cardinal Defense Keys Rout Of Huntsville
FARMINGTON WINS 48-7
Wednesday, October 24, 2018
FARMINGTON -- The Cardinal defense dominated play, limiting Huntsville to 57 rushing yards (21 on one play) and intercepting three passes during Friday's runaway 48-7 road win.
