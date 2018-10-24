Exhausted Lady Cardinals Can't Keep Pace

SHILOH CHRISTAN SWEEPS FARMINGTON IN 3 SETS

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, October 24, 2018

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington volleyball players (from left): Kally Stout, Madison Lovell, Charlie Holder (leaping), Caitlyn Crisman, and Paige Anderson, celebrate a hard-fought point won during the District 4A-1 volleyball tournament at Pea Ridge on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. An emotionally-charged 5-set victory over Berryville earlier in the day left the Lady Cardinals physically and emotionally spent. Farmington lost 3-0 in straight sets to Shiloh Christian in the semifinals played later the same day.
PEA RIDGE -- The Farmington volleyball team lost to Shiloh Christian, 25-11, 29-27, 25-10, in the 4A-1 semifinal Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, at Pea Ridge.

