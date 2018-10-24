Exhausted Lady Cardinals Can't Keep Pace
SHILOH CHRISTAN SWEEPS FARMINGTON IN 3 SETS
Wednesday, October 24, 2018
PEA RIDGE -- The Farmington volleyball team lost to Shiloh Christian, 25-11, 29-27, 25-10, in the 4A-1 semifinal Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, at Pea Ridge.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.