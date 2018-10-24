Fatal Accident Near Farmington

FARMINGTON -- A young man from the Prairie Grove area died as the result of injuries Wednesday, Oct. 21 from a two-vehicle accident at U.S. Highway 62 and Bethel Blacktop Road, according to Desk Sgt. Michael Thompson with Farmington Police Department.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.