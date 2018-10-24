Junior Tigers Put Down Apache Uprising
KICKOFF RETURN IGNITES PRAIRIE GROVE RALLY
Wednesday, October 24, 2018
PRAIRIE GROVE -- For the Prairie Grove Junior High football team there was nothing like 21 unanswered points to put down an Apache uprising.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.