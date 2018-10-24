Junior Tigers Put Down Apache Uprising

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove running back Ethan Miller drags Pottsville defenders while picking up extra yardage, refusing to go down at the initial hit. Miller recovered a fumble to set up the junior Tigers' first scoring drive and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown to give Prairie Grove a 14-8 halftime lead Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. The junior Tigers won 28-8.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- For the Prairie Grove Junior High football team there was nothing like 21 unanswered points to put down an Apache uprising.