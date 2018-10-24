Lady Blackhawks Mechanically Sound Versus Farmington

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington senior Kaylee Purifoy gets a dig during the Lady Cardinals' consolation match with 4A-1 District tournament host Pea Ridge on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Pea Ridge swept the Lady Cardinals, 25-10, 25-22, 26-24, to claim third place. Despited the loss Farmington qualified for state taking on No. 1 seed Valley View Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in the tourney's first-round at Mena.