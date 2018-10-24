Lady Blackhawks Mechanically Sound Versus Farmington
LADY CARDINALS GO DOWN IN CONSOLATION 3-0
Wednesday, October 24, 2018
PEA RIDGE -- Tournament host Pea Ridge gave Farmington few openings to set its offense up as the Lady Blackhawks swept the consolation match, 25-10, 25-22, 26-24, Thursday.
