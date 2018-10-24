Lady Cardinals Stage Furious Comeback

FARMINGTON SECURES STATE TOURNEY BERTH IN 5 SETS

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, October 24, 2018

Print item

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington sophomore Addison Fenton goes for a kill against Berryville 6-0 senior Hannah Morrell. Fenton accounted for a pair of block-kills and 3 kills, including the winning-point during a pressure-cooker fifth set tie-breaker won by Farmington 15-8 on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. The win advanced the Lady Cardinals to the semifinals against Shiloh Christian and locked in a state tournament berth for Farmington.
Zoom

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington sophomore Addison Fenton goes for a kill against Berryville 6-0 senior Hannah Morrell. Fenton accounted for a pair of block-kills and 3 kills, including the winning-point during a pressure-cooker fifth set tie-breaker won by Farmington 15-8 on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. The win advanced the Lady Cardinals to the semifinals against Shiloh Christian and locked in a state tournament berth for Farmington.

PEA RIDGE -- Farmington found itself on the ropes down 0-2 against a veteran Berryville team, which won the 2017 4A-1 District volleyball tournament and advanced to state a year ago.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.