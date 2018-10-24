Lady Cardinals Stage Furious Comeback

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington sophomore Addison Fenton goes for a kill against Berryville 6-0 senior Hannah Morrell. Fenton accounted for a pair of block-kills and 3 kills, including the winning-point during a pressure-cooker fifth set tie-breaker won by Farmington 15-8 on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. The win advanced the Lady Cardinals to the semifinals against Shiloh Christian and locked in a state tournament berth for Farmington.