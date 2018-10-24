Lady Tigers Ousted From Tourney
Wednesday, October 24, 2018
PEA RIDGE -- Defending 4A-1 District tournament champion Berryville ousted Prairie Grove from the postseason in a 3-1 volleyball match (25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15) on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 at Pea Ridge.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.