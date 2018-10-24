Lady Tigers Ousted From Tourney

By Mark Humphrey and Randy Moll

Wednesday, October 24, 2018

Print item

Randy Moll Special to the Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove sophomore Lexi Light elevates to play the ball over the net against Gentry. The Lady Tigers swept the Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, varsity match, 25-13, 25-11, 25-21. Berryville ousted Prairie Grove from the District 4A-1 volleyball tournament winning 3-1 (25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15) on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 at Pea Ridge.
Zoom

Randy Moll Special to the Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove sophomore Lexi Light elevates to play the ball over the net against Gentry. The Lady Tigers swept the Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, varsity match, 25-13, 25-11, 25-21. Berryville ousted Prairie Grove from the District 4A-1 volleyball tournament winning 3-1 (25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15) on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 at Pea Ridge.

PEA RIDGE -- Defending 4A-1 District tournament champion Berryville ousted Prairie Grove from the postseason in a 3-1 volleyball match (25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15) on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 at Pea Ridge.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.