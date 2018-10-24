LIFE Ministries Celebrates 25 Years Of Helping Others

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Mary Jane Franks, left, Betty Hileman, Pat Lyle and Brenda Mathis are volunteers for LIFE Ministries in Prairie Grove. Everyone who helps with the ministry, from the director down, volunteers their time. LIFE Ministries is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- LIFE Ministries will recognize 25 years of helping individuals and families in the area with a celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at its facility at 881 Stills Road.