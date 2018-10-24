LIFE Ministries Celebrates 25 Years Of Helping Others
PRAIRIE GROVE -- LIFE Ministries will recognize 25 years of helping individuals and families in the area with a celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at its facility at 881 Stills Road.
