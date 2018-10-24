Lincoln Seeks New Local Sales Tax
PROCEEDS WOULD GO TO POLICE, CITY CLEANUP
Wednesday, October 24, 2018
LINCOLN -- Registered voters in Lincoln will consider a local question on the Nov. 6 general election ballot to approve a new .75-percent sales tax to generate revenue for two new police officers and to clean up the city and address other code enforcement concerns in the city.
