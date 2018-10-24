Lincoln Seeks New Local Sales Tax

PROCEEDS WOULD GO TO POLICE, CITY CLEANUP

By Lynn Kutter

Wednesday, October 24, 2018

Print item

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Rob Hulse, mayor of Lincoln, answers questions about the city's proposed 3/4-cent sales tax at a public meeting held last week. The new sales tax will be on the Nov. 6 election ballot. City officials say proceeds from the tax would go into the general fund to hire two new police officers and to help pay expenses for cleaning up the city.
Zoom

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Rob Hulse, mayor of Lincoln, answers questions about the city's proposed 3/4-cent sales tax at a public meeting held last week. The new sales tax will be on the Nov. 6 election ballot. City officials say proceeds from the tax would go into the general fund to hire two new police officers and to help pay expenses for cleaning up the city.

LINCOLN -- Registered voters in Lincoln will consider a local question on the Nov. 6 general election ballot to approve a new .75-percent sales tax to generate revenue for two new police officers and to clean up the city and address other code enforcement concerns in the city.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.