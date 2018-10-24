Prairie Grove Stays In Playoff Hunt

TIGERS SECURE ROAD WIN WITH SECOND HALF SHUTOUT

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, October 24, 2018

Print item

RANDY MOLL NWA NEWSPAPERS Prairie Grove senior quarterback Ethan Guenther sheds tacklers with a stiff-arm and churning knees. He ran six times for 31 yards and a pair of touchdowns during Friday's 33-14 win by the Tigers.
Zoom

RANDY MOLL NWA NEWSPAPERS Prairie Grove senior quarterback Ethan Guenther sheds tacklers with a stiff-arm and churning knees. He ran six times for 31 yards and a pair of touchdowns during Friday's 33-14 win by the Tigers.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Battling for playoff seeding, Prairie Grove found itself in a 14-14 tie with Gentry in the seond quarter when senior leadership stepped to the forefront.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.