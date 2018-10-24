Shiloh Zooms Past Lincoln 38-13

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior quarterback Caleb Lloyd passes to a receiver during the Wolves' 38-13 loss to Shiloh Christian on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.

LINCOLN -- The 800-pound gorilla Shiloh Christian represents on the football schedule for 4A-1 teams has been held in check since 2011, but the 2018 season is a different story.