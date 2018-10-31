All Over The Field

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln sophomore Noe Avellaneda (5-8, 180) is versatile enough to play a variety of positions helping the Wolves' offense. He has lined up at tailback, slot receiver or even quarterback in a Lincoln uniform, plus handles the place-kicking duties.

LINCOLN -- Noe Avellaneda never played football before sixth grade, but that all changed when he came to Lincoln.