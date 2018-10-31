Bringing 'Community and Commerce' To Lincoln Square

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER This building at 113 W. Bean St., on Lincoln Square has new windows and a new front door in this photo. It is being renovated by Kendra Moore with Redeemed Construction for a future lessee.

LINCOLN -- Lincoln School Board President Kendra Moore has a "real heart" for the community of Lincoln and admits she is taking a step of faith to try to do her part to revitalize the downtown square.