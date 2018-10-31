Cardinal Boys Doubles Team Places Fourth At State

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington tennis celebrated senior night on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, during matches against Shiloh Christian. Farmington seniors (from left): Taighton Pettigrew, Mary Stewart Beard, Reagan White, and Katelyn Cunningham, were playing their final home matches. White placed second at district in girls singles to qualify for state. She defeated Brenlee Barton, of Pottsville, in the first-round, 6-1, 6-2; then lost to Via Bruffett, of Pulaski Academy, 7-6, 6-1, in the tournament quarterfinal. White finished with a 10-6 record.