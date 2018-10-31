Fields Of Faith Explores Neutral Rallying Point

FCA SPONSORS LOCAL EVENT

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Print item

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Mason Downs, a 2018 Farmington graduate, and former Cardinal basketball player performs a worship song doing both the vocal and playing guitar during Fields of Faith, sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Farmington's Allen Holland Field on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.
Zoom

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Mason Downs, a 2018 Farmington graduate, and former Cardinal basketball player performs a worship song doing both the vocal and playing guitar during Fields of Faith, sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Farmington's Allen Holland Field on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.

FARMINGTON -- According to its website, a worship band isn't required to hold "Fields of Faith" event, yet there's something about live music that attracts teens.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.