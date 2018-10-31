Lady Cardinals Push Harrison To 5 Sets

GOBLINS TURN AWAY FARMINGTON IN TIEBREAKER

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington volleyball coaches Mike Howard and Diandre Bennett react as bench players rejoice over a set victory over Berryville during the District 4A-1 volleyball tournament held at Pea Ridge on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. The emotionally-draining 5-set match took its toll and Farmington went down in straight sets to Shiloh Christian in the semifinals played the same day.
FARMINGTON -- Senior night nearly featured an upset as Farmington took Harrison into the tiebreaker before the Lady Goblins prevailed, 23-25, 25- 14, 25-14, 30-32, 15-13, in 4A-1 volleyball action Oct. 11, 2018.

