Lincoln Mayor Fires Police Chief
CITY OFFICIALS CAUGHT ‘FLAT-FOOTED’ BY ALLEGATIONS
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
LINCOLN -- Lincoln Mayor Rob Hulse fired police Chief Brian Key on Saturday, about three months after Key was promoted to the job.
