Morrilton Quarterback, Run Game Do In Cardinals

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington senior Reid Turner cuts beside a block after catching a pass out of the backfield. Turner gained 26 yards on the play, but Farmington lost 52-30 Friday.

FARMINGTON -- Inability to run the football coupled with the return of Morrilton junior quarterback Jacolby Criswell came at an inopportune time for Farmington during Friday's 52-30 loss.