Tigers Sorely Tested By Bobcats

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove senior quarterback Ethan Guenther drops back to pass. Guenther put the finishing touches on a hard-fought, 22-7, win by the Tigers with a quarterback sneak for a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- An uncharacteristic three-and-out all on incomplete passes nullified recovery of an onside kick to open Friday's contest against Berryville before Prairie Grove rallied for a 22-7 victory.