Wolves Reel Off 32 Unanswered Points
LINCOLN’S ROAD WIN AT GENTRY SETS UP SHOWDOWN WITH PG
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
GENTRY -- Lincoln scored 32 straight points after Gentry took a 7-6 lead in the second quarter as the Wolves ran their season record to 7-2 going into week 10.
