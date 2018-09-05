Cardinals Win Thriller 33-30

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove senior fullback Garrett Heltemes surges back to his feet escaping a would-be tackle. Heltemes' 22-yard scamper set up Lane Dalton's 43-yard touchdown run on the next play. Prairie Grove gamely fought an uphill battle but couldn't catch Farmington and lost 33-30 Friday.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Rhett Rominger never got to play against Prairie Grove although cracking Farmington's starting lineup as a sophomore and junior.