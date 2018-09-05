Cardinals Win Thriller 33-30

SPECIAL TEAMS TURMOIL FOR PRAIRIE GROVE

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, September 5, 2018

Print item

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove senior fullback Garrett Heltemes surges back to his feet escaping a would-be tackle. Heltemes' 22-yard scamper set up Lane Dalton's 43-yard touchdown run on the next play. Prairie Grove gamely fought an uphill battle but couldn't catch Farmington and lost 33-30 Friday.
Zoom

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove senior fullback Garrett Heltemes surges back to his feet escaping a would-be tackle. Heltemes' 22-yard scamper set up Lane Dalton's 43-yard touchdown run on the next play. Prairie Grove gamely fought an uphill battle but couldn't catch Farmington and lost 33-30 Friday.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Rhett Rominger never got to play against Prairie Grove although cracking Farmington's starting lineup as a sophomore and junior.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.