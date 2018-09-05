Council Agrees To Compensate Owner For Easement
Wednesday, September 5, 2018
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove City Council recently approved a resolution to pay $25,000 to compensate a property owner for an easement for drainage improvements and a new sidewalk along Viney Grove Road.
