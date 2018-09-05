Entries Being Accepted For Talent Show
Wednesday, September 5, 2018
The Arkansas Apple Festival Youth Talent Contest is accepting applications. The talkent show will be at the American Legion building in Lincoln. Starting time is 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 6.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.