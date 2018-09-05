Farmington School Board Sells $29.5 Million In Bonds

BOARD ALSO APPROVES 2018-19 SCHOOL BUDGET

By Lynn Kutter

Wednesday, September 5, 2018

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Workers with NEC Inc., of Rogers, work on the long jump for the new Farmington High School track. The School Board last week accepted a bid for a new bond issue, with part of the proceeds from the bonds dedicated to helping pay for Phase 3 of the high school campus.
FARMINGTON -- Farmington School Board received two bids to sell $29.5 million in refunding and construction bonds and approved a low bid of 3.69 percent interest rate from Robert W. Baird &amp; Co., Inc.

