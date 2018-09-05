Farmington Senior Sets Eye On Military Academy School

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington student Seth Swain is pushing through his senior year to make it the best one possible.

FARMINGTON -- Seth Swain, a senior at Farmington High, is a young man set on a mission that started in eighth grade.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.