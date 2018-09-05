Lady Cardinals Get New Coach

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Mike Howard, Farmington's new head volleyball coach, is all smiles after guiding the Lady Cardinals to a 3-set sweep (25-23, 25-16, 25-14) over rival Prairie Grove on Thursday.

FARMINGTON -- The vacancy created when former Farmington volleyball coach Marshall resigned over the summer didn't last long. His replacement Mike Howard, a biomedical teacher, of the Farmington High School staff, was contacted almost immediately.