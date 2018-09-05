Lincoln Mayor Names New Chief Of Police
Wednesday, September 5, 2018
LINCOLN -- Assistant Chief Brian Key has been promoted to chief of police for the city of Lincoln and Chief Russell Morphis has moved into the assistant chief's position, according to Mayor Rob Hulse.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.