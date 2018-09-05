Tales From The Road: An Easy Pull
Wednesday, September 5, 2018
I am happily surprised at how easily our GMC Yukon (Traveler) pulled the trailer (La Casita) over the mountain passes.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.